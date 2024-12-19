Liv Morgan To Defend Women's World Title On WWE Raw's Netflix Premiere

Liv Morgan will officially defend her WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley during the Netflix premiere of "WWE Raw." Following their confrontation on Monday's show, during which Ripley told Morgan she had been made the number one contender, the third title match of their saga has been made official for the January 6 debut on the streamer.

Morgan's reign over the past 200 days has come under the shadow of former champion and arch-nemesis Ripley; with the inaugural Women's World Champion forced to vacate her title after 380 days through injury, presented by WWE as a result of Morgan's backstage ambush, the title eventually found its way into Morgan's hands via Becky Lynch. Ripley has spent the time since her return trying to reclaim the title she never lost, first at SummerSlam when it was revealed Dominik Mysterio had switched allegiances to cost the challenger and ensure the champion – and new girlfriend – retained the title before being locked inside a shark cage for the rematch at Bad Blood. That match saw Ripley get the win, but no championship as a result of disqualification through Raquel Rodriguez's interference.

Ripley and Morgan last met in the ring for the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series that ended with the former putting the latter through a table with Riptide to secure the pin. The champion had made her fifth title defense before being faced with Ripley on Monday, having retained over Ripley's teammate Iyo Sky in less than 10 minutes, whereas Ripley herself was last seen getting vengeance over Rodriguez in an Anything Goes match last week.