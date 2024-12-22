Why ROH Women's Champ Athena Calls AEW TBS Champ Mercedes Mone 'My Ultimate Rival'

Athena is currently on a historic run as the ROH Women's World Champion, having held the title for 740 days. She's had the opportunity to defend the title against AEW talent such as Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, and Willow Nightingale, however, one star she's yet to go one-on-one with is NJPW STRONG Women's Champion, Mercedes Mone. Athena and Mone had several matches in WWE, either on the same team or against each other, but haven't locked up since leaving the company.

In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, Athena commented on stepping inside the ring with Mone and why she believes the AEW TBS Champion is her ultimate rival.

"That's someone I watch very, very closely. Like every match that she has ... I think when the bar stacks up, like, that is my ultimate rival. That is the person that I don't know how that match is going to pan out when I look [at] every scenario in my head because she's so innovative, I'm very innovative, I'm very creative," said Athena. "I know that she loves wrestling just as much as I love wrestling, like we've had conversations about watching old stuff, like all Japan and old TNA stuff and I feel like I might have met my match as far as creativity goes in the ring."

Athena also pointed out that Mone has never defeated her in tag team action or matches containing multiple participants, and believes a singles bout against her would be worthy of a main event spot on any show.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Denise Salcedo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.