Rey Misterio Sr. Dead, Uncle Of WWE Hall Of Famer Dies At Age 66

The world of lucha libre has lost one of its most beloved sons, as Rey Misterio Sr., uncle of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and great uncle of Dominik Mysterio, has passed away at age 66. Mexican promotion AAA broke the news via X, with a heartfelt caption in Spanish that translates to; "We regret the sensitive death of Miguel Ángel López Días, known as Rey Mysterio Sr. We send our most sincere condolences to his loved ones and raise our prayers to heaven for his eternal rest."

Misterio Sr., or simply Rey Misterio to some, began his career in the 1970s and eventually became one of the most influential wrestlers to ever come out of Mexico, despite originally training to be a boxer and only getting into wrestling when his body got a lot bigger. He would also become known as a prolific trainer following the opening of his gym in 1987, something he did alongside Negro Casas and Super Astro. His first class of trainees included a number of men who would go on to become international superstars in the world of wrestling, including Konnan who he would eventually team up with in WCW at the 1990 Starrcade event, Psicosis, and the man who would be one of Psicosis' first major rivals, his own nephew Rey Misterio Jr.

Misterio Sr. would even win gold with his nephew during their time in AAA, capturing the WWA World Tag Team Championship, a title he would also later hold with El Dandy. His nephew would eventually get his blessing to drop the Jr. from his name and become known simply as Rey Mysterio. Misterio Sr. would officially retire in 2009, but came out of retirement a number of times in the 2020s, with his last recorded match taking place in 2023.

