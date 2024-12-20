AEW's Athena Opens Up About Historic ROH Run, Upcoming Hammerstein Ballroom Main Event

Although she has spent over 740 days as the longest reigning ROH Women's World Champion, Athena is just one day out from defending her title against her mentee Billie Starkz at Final Battle. Speaking with Denise Salcedo, Athena discussed what it meant to her to be able to perform in venues with rich histories in professional wrestling. "Entering Hammerstein Ballroom as champion, being a main event match, it's top of the line and I think we're going to be — me and Minion 400,237 and three quarters or whatever she wants to be referred to," Athena said. "Like I don't really care, but we will be the first women to main event in Hammerstein as far as I know. So yeah, as Ring of Honor goes I mean."

Reflecting on becoming ROH Women's World Champion at Final Battle 2022 after dethroning Mercedes Martinez, Athena emphasized how important her desire to give back to women' wrestling is. "Like, we're very much so in a male-dominated world as far as anyone from the outside looking in, but I think consistently, I've tried to show that it doesn't matter your gender," Athena said. "It doesn't matter your race. I'm here to deliver."

Despite hearing people question what the point of watching ROH on Honor Club was, Athena was adamant about her confidence in her own abilities, and further highlighted the hard work of the ROH women's division. "We are hungry. There's a reason why they had the ROH TV Championship for the women introduced. Because they were killing it non-stop."

