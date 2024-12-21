2024 AEW Continental Classic Tournament Results, 12/20 Rampage

The December 20 episode of "AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash" saw a change in the points landscape for the Continental Classic's Gold League. With Continental Classic semifinals and finals at Worlds End just a little over one week away, Brody King took on Komander in a frenzied effort to add even more points to his decorated score card. By the time the dust cleared, King came out with three more points to his name, officially creating a five-way tie in the current Gold League standings.

Komander is mathematically eliminated from progressing to Continental Classic semifinals or finals, but he came out of the gate swinging. In the opening moments of Friday's match, Komander connected with a kick onto King, and, even after being grounded with a shoulder tackle from the much-larger King, continued to fight with a serious of chops. King quickly pumped the brakes on Komander's momentum, effectively stopping most of the luchador's high-flying skills with his own brute strength. Komander, undeterred, continued to fly, landing a 450 Splash and a Moonsault onto King. King snatched Komander's airborne momentum, however, with a Gonzo Bomb, which ultimately earned him a pinfall victory.

With this victory, King is officially tied with Claudio Castagnoli, Ricochet, Will Ospreay, and Darby Allin in tournament standings, each man having six points to their name. King, however, has suffered two losses in the tournament, unlike the other four men, who have only suffered one loss in the tournament thus far. The upcoming December 21 episode of "AEW Collision" will see a two tiebreaking matches: one between Ospreay and Ricochet, and another against Allin and Castagnoli. King is not expected to be back in Gold League action until the following December 22 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where he will face Ospreay in a last-ditch effort to qualify for the Continental Classic semifinals at Worlds End on December 28.