AEW's Thunder Rosa Comments On Current Condition Of Former Tag Team Partner Toni Storm

After a lengthy tenure as "Timeless" Toni Storm and a reign as AEW Women's World Champion yet again, Storm returned during last week's "AEW Rampage" as her former persona, and seemed to not recall her run as her "Timeless" gimmick, even expressing how excited she was to finally be "All Elite." On "Busted Open Radio," Storm's former tag team partner and rival, Thunder Rosa, commented on the former champion's amnesia and whether she knows what's going on.

"She came back weird, she doesn't — she doesn't remember we tagged, and just like interrupted all this stuff!" Rosa said, noting that she enjoyed her time together with Storm as a team, regardless. "Since she came back from London, like, she's just like ... I don't know what's wrong with her!" The star then pointed out that Storm was already "weird" as her "Timeless" character, but that she's now far weirder than she was before.

"I honestly don't know what's gonna happen," Rosa added. "All I know is she came and interrupted me on 'Collision,' last Saturday, which I wasn't a fan of it, because I'm tired." She then went on to express how tired she is of everyone interrupting her during promos, and specifically warned Storm not to do it again. "Toni, when you get your gears back together, let's talk?" However, Rosa did note that she believes this current story will end up leading to a dark place.

