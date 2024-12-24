Richie Steamboat Explains Putting His Family Before His WWE Career

As the son of Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, fans naturally expected his son, Richie Steamboat, to become a star when he appeared on television in 2012 as a member of the rebranded "NXT" roster. However, a botched moonsault ended his career that year, as he sustained a serious back injury as a result. Instead of trying to work his way to recovery, Steamboat has prioritized his family, and recounted all the details during an appearance on "Developmentally Speaking."

"I lost feeling in my whole body as soon as I hit the mat, I could move everything, I just couldn't feel anything," he recalled. "I immediately knew something was wrong and went to the back and I'm like dude, I went straight to the doctor." After some x-rays and MRIs, Steamboat discovered that he had herniated three discs in his back and bruised his spinal cord, which doctors said should've resulted in him becoming paralyzed.

Despite this, Steamboat continued to wrestle and explained that it was hard to step away from the industry after building himself up for so long. "For about six months I wrestled on the injury and really tried to push through it," he said. However, once he wasn't able to pick up his child and play with him, he knew it was time to step away and now believes that he made the right decision.