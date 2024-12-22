Backstage Update On Matt Cardona's AEW/ROH Contract & Injury Status

Independent star Matt Cardona wrestled ROH World Champion Chris Jericho in the semi-main event of this past Friday's Final Battle event. Cardona's been outspoken about his lack of contract offers from WWE or AEW despite his success on the independent scene, and a new report suggests that will continue.

According to Fightful Select, Cardona is not under any kind of AEW contract despite his appearance at the ROH PPV. Cardona is a regular, albeit uncontracted, face in GCW, a promotion that has been in something of a feud with AEW over the comments by GCW Effy. GCW will be running the venue where Final Battle was held, The Hammerstein Ballroom, in January. Cardona had previously said that his work with the AEW-owned ROH was a way to mend fences between the two promotions. Jericho also appeared at a GCW event recently.

Cardona was unsuccessful in challenging Jericho for the world title, and after the match was noticed by fans needing help to get backstage. Cardona reportedly suffered an ankle injury and was seen on crutches afterward, but is optimistic that he is ok. After the match, Bandido made his return from injury to challenge Jericho and fight off Big Bill and Bryan Keith but appeared to suffer an injury during the return and appeared shaken up.

Cardona had previously worked for AEW in 2020, working on a per-appearance deal instead of a contract. Cardona has been independent since his release from WWE in 2020. Along with GCW, AEW, and ROH, Cardona has also wrestled for TNA Wrestling and is a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.