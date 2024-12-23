Matt Hardy Discusses Backstage Reaction To TNA Rehiring Tessa Blanchard

TNA's Final Resolution event on December 13 got a lot of people talking as it featured the return of Tessa Blanchard to the company after a four-year absence. Blanchard was the first, and to this day, the only woman to win the company's World Championship. She left the company in 2020 due to not wanting to travel from Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was also a time when allegations of bullying and racism backstage started to come to light, because of which her return received a lot of backlash.

During a recent episode of his "Extreme Life" podcast, Matt Hardy revealed the vibe backstage after Blanchard's return.

"I do know there was some of that feedback online especially, and there were a few people that I was sitting in the room with who changed and are like, 'Man, like she was here at one time and you know, she didn't do things right' or whatever else. One thing I have heard is that everyone that she was going to be working with, they were given the heads up and they knew that was going to be happening," said Hardy. "But also apparently they've been following her pretty close and just seeing how she's been as a performer, how professional she's been and whatnot, and it seems so far so good."

Hardy noted that Blanchard had made herself available to speak to anyone who had issues with her, which Hardy believes is Blanchard trying to do the right thing, and feels should lead to her getting a second chance.

"If someone is actually trying to right their wrongs and get their life back on course, we still have to be able to give second or third chances," said the veteran star.

