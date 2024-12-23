AEW's Chris Jericho Explains Why ROH Is Good For Wrestling

Ring of Honor is a very different company at the end of 2024 compared to where it started back in 2002. But there was a point in time when ROH might have disappeared altogether. That was until AEW President Tony Khan purchased the company, which now operates under his leadership.

While some fans might long for the company's glory days in the mid-2000s, current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho explained on the "Gabby AF" podcast why ROH simply existing is best for business.

"We have such a big roster that it's good that Ring of Honor exists to give some people, like you mentioned Athena, or right now Dustin [Rhodes] and Sammy [Guevara] or The Righteous, or Billie Starkz, Red Velvet, they don't get a chance to be featured a lot on Dynamite so put them on Ring of Honor so they're getting the exposure. Slowly but surely they're getting the reps which you need, slowly but surely."

Jericho successfully retained his ROH World Championship at Final Battle on December 20 against Matt Cardona, a move that many people believe is to push ROH into getting its long-awaited TV deal. Jericho feels a TV deal is a good thing to justify ROH's existence as it puts more eyes on the business.

"There's a lot of talk and a lot of movement in Ring of Honor getting its own television show, which I think has always been the goal ever since Tony [Khan] acquired the company, and that's another reason why this is such a great forum for Ring of Honor," he added.

There have reportedly been talks between ROH and TruTV due to the station being part of Warner Brothers Discovery.

Please credit "Gabby AF" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.