WWE HOFer Ric Flair Names The 2 Best Workers He's Ever Faced

Ric Flair is considerably one of the greatest wrestlers that ever performed. Glistening with charisma and blessed with technical skill, Flair has been named by some of his peers as being the greatest in-ring performer. The 16-time world champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer wrestled around 5,000 matches and when looking back on his career as a guest on "Busted Open," Flair named who he believes are the two greatest in-ring workers.

"The two greatest workers I've ever been in the ring with and are the best workers I've ever known are Shawn Michaels and Ricky Steamboat," Flair answered. "Ricky never worked heel, it's kinda like trying to make Jack Briscoe a heel but Steamboat and Shawn are to me are the two best I've ever been in the ring with and that's not taking away from anybody else, but I mean, it's hard to argue against Steamboat and of course Shawn Michaels."

Flair wrestled many one-hour matches throughout his career with a few against Ricky Steamboat. Although a one-hour match may seem overwhelming, Flair noted that they were easy provided he had the right opponent. Flair and Michaels wrestled each other several times in WWE including the infamous WrestleMania 24 retirement match for Flair. In addition to Steamboat and Michaels, Flair had high praise for someone else.

"Bret [Hart]'s a machine. Probably, technically, the best ever. Technically, if you look at mechanics of the match and the technical- where I have people always say well, I had a routine. Well, when you go an hour every night it's hard to come up with a different routine for nine different hours so there may be some similarity in the matches guys, sorry for that but I'm even representing Bret Hart today, I got the pink on man," Flair said with a chuckle.

