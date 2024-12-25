WWE NXT Live Coverage 12/24/2024: Heritage Cup Match, Tag Title Number One Contenders, More

A special Christmas Eve edition of "WWE NXT" will air tonight on The CW at 8 pm ET, the second to last before NXT New Year's Evil on January 7.

The show will be headlined by dual main events, as the WWE NXT Tag Team Division will battle to determine a new number-one contender for the tag titles. Also, WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey will put his cup on the line against his mentee Lexis King. Plus Stephanie Vaquer will face Cora Jade. The Unholy Alliance are set to make their return to NXT, as Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will face Fatal Influence's Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne.