AEW Dynamite On 34th Street Live Coverage 12/25/2024: Last Continental Classic Block Matches, More

The show kicks off with Will Ospreay making his entrance.

Continental Classic Match: Will Ospreay vs. Brody King

The match starts with Ospreay doing his best to bounce off of the much sturdier King. King dominates Ospreay, getting a nearfall early. Ospreay fights back and the match devolves into a slugfest. They trade blows while we head to commercial.

Back from commercial and King is choking Ospreay out. Ospreay works to fight back but King's size is too much and he delivers a reverse Fisherman's Suplex. Ospreay slips out of a powerbomb and knocks King out of the ring. Ospreay hits a Sky Twister to the floor. Ospreay gets King back in the ring for a nearfall. King reverses a Stormbreaker and shrugs off a big boot. They trade chops. King corners Ospreay and floors him with an elbow. King sets up Ospreay on the top rope and chops Ospreay to the floor.

Back in the ring and Ospreay fights back, blindsiding Brody. Ospreay hits a Styles Clash for a nearfall. King ducks a Hidden Blade and hits a lariat for a nearfall. Another lariat gets a nearfall. Ospreay comes back with a Hidden Blade for a nearfall. A second Hidden Blade gets a nearfall. Ospreay hits Stormbreaker for the pinfall.

WINNER: Will Ospreay

Backstage, Renee Young lets The Hurt Syndicate know they've been banned from the building.

Continental Classic Match: Darby Allin vs. Ricochet

Darby and Ricochet circle each other. They lock up and Ricochet complains about Darby grabbing his hair. They lock up again and Allin outwrestles Ricochet. Ricochet finally breaks out of the headlock only to get trapped right back in it. Ricochet gets in a cheap shot as we head to commercial.

Back from commercial and Ricochet is mad at fans for throwing toilet paper at him. Ricochet and Allin brawl at ringside. Ricochet gets the upperhand and levels Darby with a thrust kick. Back in the ring, Ricochet hits a springboard lariat and then a lionsault for a nearfall.

After a series of counters, Darby and Ricochet trade pinfall attempts to no avail. Darby knocks Ricochet to the outside. Ricochet counters a tope by kicking Darby in the back of the head. Ricochet sets up a table and puts Darby on it. Ricochet climbs to the top rope and hits a 630 Senton through the table, both men are down on the outside. We head to commercial.

