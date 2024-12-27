Ex-WWE Stars Matt Cardona, Jazz, Shane Helms, Others React To Death Of NWA's Jax Dane
Earlier today, the National Wrestling Alliance confirmed that former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane, real name Jeremy Laymon, had died at the age of 48 due to complications stemming from a recent heart attack. Jax, also a two-time NWA National Champion, spent nearly nine years with the NWA across two different stints (2012-2016, 2020-2024). As such, it's no surprise that a number of his former NWA colleagues, as well as industry peers and friends, have already begun sharing their tributes across social media.
"There's not much more I can add to this other than @TheJaxDane was my friend and I'm gonna miss him," WWE producer Shane Helms wrote on X. "I'll be saving those silly ass texts messages forever. RIP buddy."
NWA owner Billy Corgan penned a lengthy message in Dane's honor, noting that "The Dane Event" was a friend, mentor, and professional both inside and outside of a wrestling ring. And though he may no longer appear in physical form, Corgan vowed that the NWA family will carry on Dane's legacy moving forward.
"You see those men and women who carry the legacy of a champion because they have risen to such heights. And then there are those that earn the respect of a champion simply because of who they are. To this I can say, simply and personally, that Jax was such a man, and will forever be in our hearts," Corgan wrote.
"Will miss you my friend! Till we meet again! Rest well," wrote Jazz, a former WWE Women's and NWA World Women's Champion.
Matt Cardona, a fellow former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, echoed a similar sentiment, writing "Horrible news. RIP Jax Dane."
Reactions to Dane's Death Continue to Pour Out
As Billy Corgan pointed out, Dane's impact on the National Wrestling Alliance extended well beyond the screen. In fact, manager Pollo Del Mar, veteran Angelina Love, and NWA Women's Champion Kenzie Paige have specifically given a nod to the kindness he extended backstage as well.
"This is a really hard one. @TheJaxDane was such a kind, fun, very nice man. A hard worker, leader behind-the-scenes and extremely friendly gentleman, I had the utmost respect and appreciation for him," Del Mar wrote. "The entire @NWA Family will miss him tremendously."
"My heart is broke. One of the first big guys to take me in. Please pray for the family," Paige posted.
NWA broadcaster Kyle Davis posted a quartet of photos of Dane, one of which showed Davis speaking with the late performer moments after his second NWA National Championship win at the 2022 Crockett Cup event.
"Jax Dane...legit one of my favorite human beings, even laughed when I stole his gear to take promo pics as him in it (laughing thinking of it now.) A man with heart that matched his muscle," Davis wrote. "If there's an afterlife, he's going to be its champion. Dane Event....here's to you brotha."
Elsewhere in his career, Dane notably wrestled for Ring of Honor, Ohio Valley Wrestling, and TNA/Impact Wrestling. In the latter, Dane had the opportunity to work with AAA booker and former Latin American Xchange manager Konnan. "Great guy, passionate," Konnan noted on X. "Got to work with him in Impact. Always wanted to learn more. always in a jovial mood...#RIP"
Many other professional wrestling figures have paid their respects to Dane, including WWE star Luke Gallows, NWA Mid-America Heavyweight Champion Jeremiah Plunkett, Royce Isaacs, and former NWA World Television Champion Max The Impaler, who described Dane as "supportive and helpful" person that always greeted them with a smile and hug.