Ex-WWE Stars Matt Cardona, Jazz, Shane Helms, Others React To Death Of NWA's Jax Dane

Earlier today, the National Wrestling Alliance confirmed that former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Jax Dane, real name Jeremy Laymon, had died at the age of 48 due to complications stemming from a recent heart attack. Jax, also a two-time NWA National Champion, spent nearly nine years with the NWA across two different stints (2012-2016, 2020-2024). As such, it's no surprise that a number of his former NWA colleagues, as well as industry peers and friends, have already begun sharing their tributes across social media.

"There's not much more I can add to this other than @TheJaxDane was my friend and I'm gonna miss him," WWE producer Shane Helms wrote on X. "I'll be saving those silly ass texts messages forever. RIP buddy."

There's not much more I can add to this other than @TheJaxDane was my friend and I'm gonna miss him. I'll be saving those silly ass texts messages forever. RIP buddy. https://t.co/l8tZtXqIU9 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 26, 2024

NWA owner Billy Corgan penned a lengthy message in Dane's honor, noting that "The Dane Event" was a friend, mentor, and professional both inside and outside of a wrestling ring. And though he may no longer appear in physical form, Corgan vowed that the NWA family will carry on Dane's legacy moving forward.

"You see those men and women who carry the legacy of a champion because they have risen to such heights. And then there are those that earn the respect of a champion simply because of who they are. To this I can say, simply and personally, that Jax was such a man, and will forever be in our hearts," Corgan wrote.

Friend, mentor, absolute professional in and out of the ring, and loyalist who went out of his way to support and rebuild the NWA of today, Jax Dane loved professional wrestling deeply and he certainly loved those he fought and rode with. I know I speak for all of the National... https://t.co/5JsrtJyJ0u — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) December 26, 2024

"Will miss you my friend! Till we meet again! Rest well," wrote Jazz, a former WWE Women's and NWA World Women's Champion.

Matt Cardona, a fellow former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, echoed a similar sentiment, writing "Horrible news. RIP Jax Dane."