WWE HOFer JBL Addresses Ashley Massaro's Sexual Assault Claim About Soldiers

Ashley Massaro's story has been retold many times over the years, and despite the disturbing allegations, no serious steps have been taken to investigate her claims.

In one of his appearances hosting the "Something To Wrestle" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer JBL commented on Massaro's allegations and what he knows about them. The veteran noted that while he was around in WWE when Massaro's alleged incident occurred and other controversies like the "Plane Ride from Hell," he has no real knowledge of anything that may or may not have happened.

"They're horrific allegations, and I hope they weren't true, I have no idea — no idea — if they were true or not. I don't doubt Ashley at all, by the way," JBL stated. "I was there for a lot of it, and thank goodness I was not involved."

JBL then recalled that he traveled with Massaro on occasion and that her stop was always before his own, which even caused some friction in his marriage when his wife pointed out that Massaro posed for "Playboy" at the time.

"It wasn't like I didn't know she was a wonderful, beautiful lady; you know, she's younger than my daughter and, you know, it just never occurred to me," he noted. "I'd always talk to her about her life."

JBL explained that while they were good friends, their conversations never became personal enough for him to know if her allegations were true or not.

