AEW Rampage New Year's Smash Live Coverage 12/27 - HOOK Takes On Nick Wayne, Chris Jericho Faces Anthony Bowens

AEW Rampage" New Year's Smash on December 27, 2024, coming to you from the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York!

Following weeks of tensions with The Patriarchy, former three time FTW Champion HOOK will be colliding with stable member Nick Wayne. The two previously met in the ring at the "AEW Dynamite" Holiday Bash special on December 18, with Wayne and Christian Cage emerging victorious over HOOK and his tag team partner Katsuyori Shibata.

After retaining his Ring of Honor World Championship against Matt Cardona at Ring of Honor Final Battle on December 20, Chris Jericho will be returning to action for the first time since as he takes on one half of The Acclaimed, Anthony Bowens. Although Jericho and Bowens have met each other in the ring in a Number One Contenders Battle Royal and a tag team match on the February 3, 2021 and February 10, 2021 episodes of "Dynamite" respectively, this will be the first time that they've ever faced each other in singles action.

Before she goes one-on-one with Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship in a Tijuana Street Fight at AEW Worlds End tomorrow night, Thunder Rosa looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout as she squares off with Leila Grey. This will be Grey's first time competing in an AEW ring since she came up short to Mina Shirakawa on the November 30 edition of "AEW Collision".

Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions Zay and Quen of Private Party will be competing in their first match since they and Mistico defeated MxM Collection and Johnny TV on the November 30 edition of "Collision" against opponents who have yet to be announced.