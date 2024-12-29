Konosuke Takeshita Defeats Will Hobbs, Retains AEW International Title At Worlds End

Konsuke Takeshita won his fourth defense of the AEW International title at Worlds End, defeating former Don Callis Family stablemate Powerhouse Hobbs.

The match started off with forearms and a battle to take the other down. Hobbs manhandled Takeshita on the outside, but Takeshita followed with DDT on apron and took control of the match. Takeshita used the ringpost to support Hobbs as he worked his leg. He did a DDT in the ring and focused on the leg. Hobbs took the champ down with a crossbody, but the knee still bothered him. After hitting his opponent with forearms in the corner, Hobbs followed with a powerslam. Takeshita responded with a piledriver. After exchanging forearms, Takeshita nailed Hobbs with a German suplex. Hobbs interrupted the followup knee strike and responded with a powerslam. He then took Takeshita down with a lariat. Takeshita blocked the spinebuster and took out his knee. He followed the Blue Thunderbomb. Hobbs hit a clothesline and nearly stole the win.

They went up top and Hobbs knee gave out and he fell to the apron and Takeshita fell to the opposite. They went up top again and Takeshita superplexed him and hit a senton. Hobbs answered with a brainbuster and cover for two and a half. Hobbs took Takeshita up top, but Takeshita put a thumb in his eyes. Hobbs hit an avalanche powerslam, but Takeshita rolled out of the way. Hobbs took off his knee brace and Takeshita kicked him in the knee, forearmed him and put him in a front guillotine. Takeshita then nailed the Raging Fire for the win.

Takeshita retains the International Championship with him to the Tokyo Dome for Wrestle Dynasty, when he faces Shingo Takagi for the NEVER Openweight title.