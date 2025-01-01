Former WWECW Star Says Company Still Owes Her Money For Tacos, Cannabis And Vodka

Shelly Martinez, better known to WWE fans as the vampiress Ariel, was released from WWE in 2007, allegedly following a confrontation with Dave Batista. Before she was let go, she was scanned into that year's WWE game but eventually cut from the roster.

"After WrestleMania, they scanned me for the game. I was so excited," Martinez said on "Ring The Belle" recently. "When I got released and time went on...people brought [the game] to my attention."

Martinez then reveals that she received a letter from an attorney.

"WWE had been trying to contact me because they owed me some money and it was not a lot of money, less than a hundred dollars," Martinez said, noting that she followed the instructions and followed up about the payment, only to hear nothing. She wasn't sure if the money was related to the game appearance or other reasons, but she never ended up getting the money. "Here's the thing, WWE tried to erase me...I wasn't on their alumni page or anything...Bottom line is, ya owe me money. I don't care if it's less than a hundred bucks. I want my money so I can buy tacos, cannabis, and vodka."

Martinez spent much of her time in WWE managing the vampire Kevin Thorne. According to Martinez, the two had a difficult relationship during their WWE tenure, but have healed their bonds in the aftermath, with Thorne admitting he didn't realize how important she was to his career until she was gone. Martinez has since reconciled with Batista as well.