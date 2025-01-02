WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Recalls Formation Of The Dudley Boyz In ECW

The Dudley Boyz are arguably the greatest tag team of all time, with their journey as Bubba Ray and D-Von beginning in ECW. However, they initially started as rivals within the Dudley family. So, how did they put their differences aside? Speaking on "WWE Retrospective," Bubba, now known to many people as Bully Ray, explained that he went up to Paul Heyman and asked to give them a chance as a duo, and the rest is history.

"I was at a crossroads because I knew that the people were kind of turning on me, and I knew me and D-Von had a chemistry," Ray said. "This is how the Dudleys were put together. I showed up to the ECW Arena, it was about 5 o'clock at night, and I went up to Paul Heyman in his office, which was a table in the middle of the locker room at the ECW Arena. I said, 'Listen, I think if you put me and D-Von together we're going to have something.' Paul looked at me and goes, 'Okay, let's try it,' and that was it."

The formation of The Dudley Boyz would of course lead to the creation of the Dudley Death Drop, better known as the 3D, a move that Ray has previously admitted to being inspired by a WCW match he saw between Rey Mysterio and Dean Malenko. With that in mind, both men looked back on the first 3D they ever delivered, and credited Spike Dudley for having the guts to take it. "It is by far the ugliest 3D ever, and we spiked Spike right on his head," Ray said. "Spike helped get me and D-Von over probably more than anybody else."

