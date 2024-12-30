WWE HOFer JBL Addresses Rumored Heat Between Him And Mauro Ranallo

In 2017, WWE presented a show called "Bring It To The Table," which hosted WWE Hall Of Famers JBL and Paul Heyman debating questions and concerns from the WWE Universe. However, on one particular episode, WWE shockingly showed a poll created by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter to determine who was the best wrestling announcer in the world. Former WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo made the top of the list, leading JBL to be outraged by the results. However, speaking on "Something To Wrestle," JBL explained how his rant about the poll caused him to be blamed for Ranallo's firing from WWE and started their infamous rumored heat between them.

"People took it out of context and said I was upset or jealous about the poll, which I didn't know the poll existed two minutes before I did a rant on the poll ... I think that had a problem with Mauro, was that poll and me going on that rant. It was 100% a work and then also he had some travel issues that weekend or something and then all of a sudden he's gone and people put two and two together and got seven ... All this stuff came out that I ran off Mauro Ranallo out of WWE, which WWE did to my benefit, did a big long study about why Mauro left internal, from what they told me, my name was never mentioned."

JBL continued to explain that he still doesn't know if Ranallo's departure from WWE was mutual or not. However, he claimed that he had a great relationship with him and didn't have any input towards him being let go from the company. Ranallo has since explained why he left WWE, noting that he had to do it for his own mental well-being.

