WWE NXT Live Coverage 12/31/2024: Triple Threat Tag Team Match, Jordan Vs. Vice, More

The final "WWE NXT" of the year will see Lola Vice and Kelani Jordan go face-to-face after weeks of antagonism between the two. With only one week until WWE NXT New Year's Evil, there will also be a triple threat tag team match between Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, Meta-Four's Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, and Shotzi & Gigi Dolin. Plus the WWE NXT Year End Award Winners will be announced.

"WWE NXT" will air at 8 pm ET on The CW.

Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice

Jordan dominates Vice to start, dropping her with a big kick and getting a nearfall. Vice comes back stretches Jordan. Jordan fights to the ropes to no avail and is forced to fight out of the hold. Jordan continues to try and fight back but Vice keeps her grounded, working over her arm. Jordan gets to the top rope and dives, but Vice dodges the crossbody. Vice kicks Jordan hard into the corner. Vice hits a running hip attack. Jordan rolls out of the ring. We head to commercial.

