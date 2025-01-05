AEW X NJPW Wrestle Dynasty Full & Final Card
AEW, NJPW, and CMLL band together for the first-ever Wrestle Dynasty on Saturday night, presenting a card of action featuring stars from each promotion, as well as AEW's sister promotion, ROH. It will be the first time AEW holds an event from Japan, one night removed from NJPW's marquee Wrestle Kingdom event and just over a week after AEW's Worlds End event in December.
In one of the more anticipated matches on the card, Kenny Omega will be returning to the ring for the first time since December 2023, facing Gabe Kidd in a grudge match announced after their altercation at November's NJPW Power Struggle. Omega is stepping back into action after over a year having had to have surgery to treat a bout with diverticulitis, but made an appearance at Worlds End to confront Kazuchika Okada and tease an eventual rematch between them further down the line. Kidd was last in action defending his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against Ryohei Oiwa on December 15 at NJPW Strong Style Evolved.
Elsewhere, the Young Bucks will also be returning to action for the first time since October, competing in a three-way tag team ladder match for the vacant IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. The Bucks will be looking to capture their second reign with the titles in the first bout since losing their AEW World Tag titles to Private Party, but have one-half of the former champions, Great-O-Khan, teaming with Jeff Cobb as well as Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito to contend with. Takahashi and Naito were added to the bout following their singles clash at Wrestle Kingdom.
The ROH Tag Team Championship will also be on the line, with Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara defending against House of Torture's YOH and Yoshinobu Kanemaru. That will be their third defense of the titles won 141 days ago.
Mercedes Mone and Zack Sabre Jr. defend their titles
Mercedes Mone and Zack Sabre Jr. will both respectively be looking to carry their momentum on from wins at Worlds End and Wrestle Kingdom; Mone defends her NJPW Strong Women's Championship in a Title vs. Title match against RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion Mina Shirakawa, while Sabre Jr. defends his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Ricochet. A win for Mone would make her a triple-champion as she also holds the AEW TBS Championship and is fresh off a Worlds End rematch with Kris Statlander, while Sabre Jr. is himself defending his title after 43 minutes of action on Friday against Shota Umino.
Umino will also be in action again in Tokyo, with Jon Moxley's former protege taking on his stablemate, Claudio Castagnoli. Katsuyori Shibata also returned to NJPW on Friday to set his Japan comeback against Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay will be facing Brody King fresh off losing the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship to Yota Tsuji, which Tsuji will also now be defending against Jack Perry, and Konosuke Takeshita will be defending his AEW International and newly won NEVER Openweight titles against Tomohiro Ishii.
There remains an air of mystery surrounding the Lucha Gauntlet match, with four to-be-determined luchadors each from NJPW and CMLL due to enter. While the International Women's Cup will culminate with a four-way between AEW's Willow Nightingale, ROH's Athena, CMLL's Persephone, and Stardom/NJPW's Momo Watanabe, with the winner receiving a title shot in their respective promotion.