AEW X NJPW Wrestle Dynasty Full & Final Card

AEW, NJPW, and CMLL band together for the first-ever Wrestle Dynasty on Saturday night, presenting a card of action featuring stars from each promotion, as well as AEW's sister promotion, ROH. It will be the first time AEW holds an event from Japan, one night removed from NJPW's marquee Wrestle Kingdom event and just over a week after AEW's Worlds End event in December.

In one of the more anticipated matches on the card, Kenny Omega will be returning to the ring for the first time since December 2023, facing Gabe Kidd in a grudge match announced after their altercation at November's NJPW Power Struggle. Omega is stepping back into action after over a year having had to have surgery to treat a bout with diverticulitis, but made an appearance at Worlds End to confront Kazuchika Okada and tease an eventual rematch between them further down the line. Kidd was last in action defending his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship against Ryohei Oiwa on December 15 at NJPW Strong Style Evolved.

Elsewhere, the Young Bucks will also be returning to action for the first time since October, competing in a three-way tag team ladder match for the vacant IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship. The Bucks will be looking to capture their second reign with the titles in the first bout since losing their AEW World Tag titles to Private Party, but have one-half of the former champions, Great-O-Khan, teaming with Jeff Cobb as well as Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito to contend with. Takahashi and Naito were added to the bout following their singles clash at Wrestle Kingdom.

The ROH Tag Team Championship will also be on the line, with Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara defending against House of Torture's YOH and Yoshinobu Kanemaru. That will be their third defense of the titles won 141 days ago.