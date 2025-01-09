Former WWE Talent Claims That The Rock Was 'Rooting' For Him To Succeed

Former WWE star Maven struggled to be given a consistent role in the company after winning season 1 of Tough Enough, often being put in high profile positions such as eliminating The Undertaker in the Royal Rumble, but also being booked as a jobber throughout several matches on "WWE Raw." Speaking on his YouTube channel, Maven reflected on The Rock pulling him aside backstage after being squashed by Triple H on "Raw," explaining how "The Great One" was frustrated with how he was used and voiced that he was rooting for him.

"I was happy to be there. I was happy that somebody had a job that needed to be done, a story that needed to be told and I was happy that they trusted me to tell the story ... following this match, The Rock would actually pull me aside and just voice his displeasure, tell me he didn't just appreciate the way I was jobbed out ... he said, but when I come back, we'll do something together, he was trying to make things right, now it never happened ... but the fact that he took the time to pull me aside and the mere fact that he was in my corner rooting for my career, truly meant the world to me."

Maven also reflected on having a bulletin board of The Rock just a year and a half prior to his match with Triple H, as he's explained on multiple occasions how "The Final Boss" was one of his biggest inspirations and still felt that he was living the dream despite being squashed.

