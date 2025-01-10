TNA's Mike Santana's Lists Dream Opponents, Discusses Potential WWE Move

TNA star Mike Santana has come a long way since his run in AEW, and has now established himself in his current promotion. However, while it's been some time since stars have crossed over between TNA and "NXT," there are several names in WWE Santana would love to come face to face with. In an interview with Tim HANN Rivera, he named his dream WWE opponents.

"For me, honestly like, AJ Style is like the man, bro," Santana said. "When you talk about TNA, too, like that's... He is the face, he is the one constant, he's the homegrown, you know what I mean?" Santana also mentioned Randy Orton as he wants to learn from him.

Outside of America, the TNA star named Shingo Takagi from NJPW as another name he'd like to face and someone he grew up watching. Circling back to WWE, Santana also brought up Chad Gable. "He's an animal. He's ridiculous. Like, talk about freak athlete, dude. He's ridiculous."

Santana was then asked about potentially going over to WWE, and echoed the oft-said wrestling phrase, never say never. "The right opportunity needs to present itself; timing is everything, you know," he explained. "As of right now, I'm loving what I'm doing with TNA, they're allowing me to grow and do a lot of things, and yeah, that's where my mind is set right now." However, he noted that everyone's goal is to go to WWE but concluded that he never leaves doors closed or burns bridges.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Tim HANN Rivera's YouTube channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.