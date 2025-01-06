Rey Mysterio Looks Back On WWE Raw Match After Eddie Guerrero's Death

The "WWE Raw" following the tragic news of Eddie Guerrero's sudden passing back in 2005 was dedicated to his legacy. Alongside a tribute video, his friends shared their memories of him, and several matches were booked in his honor, like the Rey Mysterio vs. Shawn Michaels bout. During an episode of the "WWE Vault," Mysterio looked back at the match and how he felt inside while trying to put on a good show.

"I think Eddie enjoyed that night, you know, from heaven; it was very special," he said.

Mysterio then recalled Michaels asking him to do the match with him ahead of the time, but he admitted that he wasn't in the best state of mind after losing one of his closest friends. "But it worked out and I go back and watch this and I see that I'm off, you know, a slight bit on certain things. It's hard to replace Eddie's memory with what's going on at that time." However, he believes that Guerrero would have went out and performed if the roles were reversed, as he'd have wanted the show to go on.

The veteran also praised Michaels, describing him as an incredible competitor, noting that the match was very special since it was the first time he stepped into the ring with HBK and got a victory. Mysterio received a monster push the following year, entering into a major pairing with Batista and a feud with Randy Orton that ended with him capturing the World Heavyweight Championship.

