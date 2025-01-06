X-Pac Reflects On Impact Of WWE Raw Match With Scott Hall-Razor Ramon

As "WWE Raw" approaches the dawning of a new era on Netflix, the company's social media team is hard at work gathering some of the legends that helped make the show what it is. Most recently, the WWE Vault YouTube channel posted a video of some of these aforementioned legends reacting to their greatest moments.

Among these pioneering superstars was Sean Waltman, aka X-Pac or the 1-2-3 Kid. Waltman's most recognizable "Raw" moment came in 1993 when the fresh-faced Minneapolis wrestler upset Razor Ramon, aka Scott Hall, in a match that put him firmly on the map. Waltman recounted his feelings about that night.

"That moment is the single most important moment of my career and one of the most important moments of my entire life. Everything else is a distant second to that. I just owe Scott so much."

Waltman was still a rookie at the time, and he was still trying to come to terms with being a WWE Superstar. During the interview, he also recalled the time he got a call about joining the company.

"I was so eager and so excited. I never anticipated WWE even being interested in me. When I got the call, it was Sergeant Slaughter ... He was like, saying we have tryouts the day after WrestleMania, and in my head, I'm going, who's doing TV tapings a day after WrestleMania? I'm like, duh, WWE. So yeah, all of a sudden it dawned on me, WWE's interested in me. And I just couldn't believe it."

Many consider 1-2-3 Kid's shocking victory over Razor Ramon "Raw"'s first real "moment." Nearly 34 years later, "Raw" is still setting trends, with its domestic broadcasting rights shipping to Netflix for a record $5 billion.

