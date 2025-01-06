Triple H Assesses Possibility Of WWE Delivering Edgier Product With Raw On Netflix

Since WWE announced Netflix as its new home for its flagship show, "WWE Raw," fans and pundits are still in the dark regarding the creative and production changes they can expect to see Monday night. While some have speculated that WWE could revisit the days of the "Attitude Era" and produce more explicit programming, WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque sat down with Jimmy Traina on the "SI Media Podcast" to pour some cold water on those particular hopes.

"This will be family-friendly programming just like it's always been, right? PG programming," Levesque said. "To me, the whole 'I need somebody to swear in a movie to make the movie good,' I just don't get it. There's certain genres of things that need that or that are good with that, but I've seen just as many comedians that are clean that are, you know, making crazy money as I have ones that are laced with profanity. I think all of that is given way more importance."

While there is some more leeway with Netflix, Levesque noted that an over-reliance on vulgarity can be detrimental to the program.

"The moment where Rock busted Cody [Rhodes] open and you were shocked by that was very impactful and told a very different story than what we normally tell," he said. "If you do that all the time, it means nothing."

