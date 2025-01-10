WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Names His Favorite ECW Stars, Big & Small

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam worked with just about everybody during his five years in ECW, having memorable feuds with the likes of Jerry Lynn, Sabu, and Rhino.

With the ECW locker room being, as many people called it, "The Land of the Misfit Toys," wrestlers came in all shapes and sizes. During a recent edition of his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, RVD was asked who his favorite big and small guys were to work with in ECW.

"I'm going to probably go with 'Bammer,' Bam Bam Bigelow for the bigger guy. I had some really good matches with him, and I also — well, I mean, I had really good matches with everybody, but also he was in a special place in front of my eyes because I grew up seeing him. Then to meet him, like, I thought he was really cool, and I respected the guy. So, I liked him the best for my bigger ECW big guy," he said.

Bigelow was also the man RVD dethroned to become the ECW Television Champion, a title he held for 23 months and only vacated when he broke his ankle. As for the smaller guys he worked with, RVD couldn't pick between two men in particular.

"Smaller guy? Man, that's a toss-up between two people, it's hard to make a decision between Little Guido and Spike Dudley," he added.

RVD crossed paths with both Guido and Dudley on many occasions in ECW, and later in WWE as well. Van Dam has fond memories of beating up Dudley, in particular, as he praised him for not only being able to take a beating but making him look good in the process.

Please credit "1 Of A Kind" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.