RVD Claims Vince McMahon Disliked This Former WWE And ECW Star

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had a particular type of wrestlers he liked and hired, holding some in higher regard than others no matter what their ability was, and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam has seen this first-hand.

During a recent edition of his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, RVD was asked why his long-time rival Jerry Lynn didn't make it in WWE following ECW's closure in 2001. Van Dam explained that McMahon didn't like the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion.

"Well there's only one way to put it: Vince didn't like him," RVD said. "I tried to show Vince, you know, what me and Jerry were doing. So we had a match, it was on Heat, or Sunday Night Heat I think it might have been called one time, and we had a match and we did our stuff out there. It was short, and we weren't flying in the crowd and chairs and all that, but we didn't need that anyway, that was just icing on the cake. So we did our stuff, and I liked the match, but that's my understanding. What I was told was that Vince wasn't a Jerry Lynn fan for some reason."

The match RVD was talking about ended up being the penultimate match of Lynn's time with WWE as he was let go in early 2002 after sitting out of action due to a knee injury.

It was also the last time the two men wrestled for an entire decade as they would eventually resume their legendary rivalry in 2011 during their time in TNA. They had one more match together in 2013 shortly before Lynn retired from action.

