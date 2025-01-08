Backstage Details On Konosuke Takeshita's AEW Status After Signing NJPW Contract

Konosuke Takeshita has kicked off his 2025 in style, as he is not only leaving Japan with two championship belts, but he is also leaving with three separate contracts. "The Alpha" has been under contract with AEW since 2022, as well as being signed to DDT throughout his time in the United States, but following the Wrestle Dynasty event on January 5, Takeshita confirmed that he has signed a one-year deal with NJPW as well. With three companies now paying his wages, Dave Meltzer broke down what Takeshita's schedule will be like in 2025 on "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"So the deal is, I mean his primary contract is AEW, and the thing is in his AEW deal [was] he could work indues, and he was working indies in the United States. He was going to DDT already, he did do [the] G1, so it's like he's already been working in other places, and the basic gist is that he's going to work more for New Japan. AEW is like when AEW needs him — that's his priority. But Tony Khan and Rocky [Romero] work together very well and they'll work out the dates, and he is going to work in both places."

Takeshita teamed with his mentor Jun Akiyama at a DDT event on January 3, before dethroning Shingo Takagi on January 4 at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 19 event to become the NEVER Openweight Champion. 24 hours later, he retained both the NEVER Openweight and AEW International Championships against Tomohiro Ishii at Wrestle Dynasty, and will be heading back to the US for his next NEVER Openweight Championship defense against KUSHIDA at NJPW's Battle in the Valley on January 11.

