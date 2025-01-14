Why Wrestling Fans Shouldn't Expect To See Zack Sabre Jr. Join AEW Or WWE

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr. gave some insight on why he may never join AEW or WWE. Sabre Jr. made history last weekend with consecutive title defenses in the main events of Wrestle Kingdom and Wrestle Dynasty, etching his name alongside Brock Lesnar as the only foreigners to walk in and out of the Tokyo Dome with the Heavyweight title, with wins against Shota Umino and Ricochet.

Speaking ahead of his historic weekend in a promotional interview with NJPW, the leader of TMDK said that he doesn't envision a future wrestling outside of Japan.

"This is the end goal for me," he said, "I will wrestle in Japan for the rest of my career, or I won't wrestle. To walk out as the first foreigner to win in the main event is more of an achievement I think other people will speak about in the future. You know, I said it before, Japan feels like home; I've been welcomed from the beginning in this country."

Hailing from the British independent circuit, Sabre Jr. first worked in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH, later making his way to NJPW in 2017. In 2016, he worked for WWE in the Cruiserweight Classic, reaching the semi-finals, only to be eliminated by Gran Metalik. He has since appeared in AEW as part of the working relationship with NJPW, last appearing as part of the Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2024 last August.

Three reigns as IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and two as NJPW World TV Champion later, Sabre Jr. is in the midst of his first World title reign in Japan and intends to keep it that way.

"I am the champion, the top champion of New Japan, that has been the goal from the beginning and that will be the goal continuing forward: to remain as champion as long as bloody possible," he concluded.