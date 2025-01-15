Former WWE & TNA Star Gail Kim Details Experience On Traitors Canada

Former WWE Women's Champion and TNA Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim had a trailblazing career that goes overlooked but now works as part of TNA's creative team and their Head of Talent Relations. Aside from wrestling, she has done reality TV in Canada since retiring from in-ring action, starring on "The Amazing Race Canada," and "The Traitors Canada." While speaking with "Ella Jay," Kim discussed her experience filming "The Traitors Canada."

"I had such a great experience with 'The Traitors' that I'm very open, as long as the type of show suits my personality and that one did, I would definitely do one again," Kim said while acknowledging that she would continuing doing similar reality shows. She praised her fellow stars for keeping her on the show as long as she lasted.

"The Traitors Canada" is a mafia-style competition based on the Dutch show "De Verraders," where "Traitors" and "Faithful" attempt to eliminate each other in order to win a grand prize; contestants are eliminated through voting. The conversation transitioned from acting to wrestling as Kim was asked about her work in TNA.

"My heart belongs to the Knockouts Division as well so I always have a little soft spot for making sure that this division always thrives," Kim commented. "Overall, I just love the company, love the roster, I'm just excited for what's to come in 2025 to be honest like, we're just making this huge comeback and just making waves again."

