Daniel Garcia Beats Katsuyori Shibata In Second AEW TNT Title Defense On Collision

Daniel Garcia overcame Katsuyori Shibata to retain his TNT Championship during "AEW Collision." The bout was announced ahead of Saturday's show, confirmed to be Garcia's second title defense since beating Mark Briscoe last weekend, and would see Garcia coming against a mentor in Shibata, against whom he held a 0-1 singles record. The bout itself started as a grappling contest, broken up with chop exchanges and an attempted shoulder tackle from Garcia, only for Shibata to get the advantage to drive him into the corner. He then delivered a butterfly suplex to send the champion across the ring as he continued to assert dominance, until Garcia fought back into the affair. Challenger and champion then exchanged moves until both were laid on the ground; with seconds left to go for a count-out, they sat up simultaneously.

Shibata then locked in an octopus stretch, with Garcia escaping with a dragonscrew to lock in the dragon-tamer, only for Shibata to reverse that into the figure-four leglock until Garcia reached the ropes. The challenger sought to lock in yet another submission but the champion had it scouted, landing another dragonscrew. Shibata gave Garcia one last slap of defiance before Garcia applied the ripcord, turning it into a roll-up for the pinfall. After the match, they both shook and held one another's hands in the air, before Shibata left for Garcia to celebrate. Garcia was shown talking to the camera before the feed cut out to a backstage vignette, during which he appeared to be calling out Gabe Kidd — Kenny Omega's Wrestle Dynasty opponent.