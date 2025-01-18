WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts Explains The Ease With Which He Could Get Steroids

Drug usage amongst pro wrestlers has drastically reduced over the decades as performance enhancers are no longer an unwritten requirement for development.

WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts spoke on "The Snake Pit" about the accessibility he had to steroids from WWE's former ringside doctor, Dr. George Zahorian III.

"He'd go into a room, and he'd have several suitcases in there and you'd tell him what you wanted and he'd go through the suitcases and get it and package it up for you and hand it to you," Roberts revealed, saying the transactions were done in cash.

Zahorian was convicted in 1991 of supplying illegal steroids to WWE wrestlers. He served three years in prison and through his cooperation with the court, Vince McMahon was indicted in 1993 for the same charges, but wasn't found guilty a year later in the "United States v McMahon et al" court case.

Roberts had a prolific history with substance abuse, best chronicled in "The Resurrection of Jake the Snake" where he sought help from Diamond Dallas Page and his DDPY program to start a clean lifestyle. Roberts' addictions were severe, stating at one point that he would've killed someone for it. Roberts, though, has admitted that he never wrestled under the influence, but he got into the ring while suffering from withdrawal.

Roberts has stated that steroids were taken to heal up from injuries as wrestlers during his time worked every day of the week and multiple times on weekends, which meant that faster recovery time would allow them to keep working. Wrestling drug enforcement has drastically changed in today's culture, with testing and rehab more prevalent.

