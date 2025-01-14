Former WWE Star Mark Jindrak Eyes Return, Cites Netflix Wrestling Drama As Inspiration

Former WWE star Mark Jindrak seems to have been bitten by the wrestling bug again, as he is looking to rejuvenate his career in the United States. Despite remaining semi-active in recent years, Jindrak took to his X account to express how inspired he was to get back to the US and show people what they've been missing out on, and it's all thanks to a certain wrestling show on Netflix.

Mark "Benjamin Button" Jindrak . I've been watching Heels on Netflix and I'm inspired to try and wrestle back in USA again @WWE @AEW pic.twitter.com/QsAiRc41zY — Mark Jindrak (@MarcoCorleone23) January 13, 2025

"Mark "Benjamin Button" Jindrak. I've been watching "Heels" on Netflix and I'm inspired to try and wrestle back in USA again @WWE @AEW" Jindrak said. The 47 year old broke onto the scene in the dying days of WCW, training under 'Mr. Wonderful' Paul Orndorff at the Power Plant. He would eventually become a member of the Natural Born Thrillers stable and even won the WCW World Tag Team Championship on two occasions in 2000 alongside the late Sean O'Haire. He was then brought into WWE during the Invasion storyline in 2001, and would almost land one of the biggest roles of his career in 2003, as he was set to be the fourth member of Evolution alongside Triple H, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton. However, a combination of immature tendencies and a triceps injury led to Batista taking his place.

With that said, Jindrak would find his true calling in wrestling after being released by WWE in 2005, as he would travel to both Japan and Mexico, the latter of which becoming his second home. Jindrak would spend the vast majority of his post-WWE career in companies like AAA and CMLL as Marco Corleone. Jindrak would semi-retire from wrestling in 2018 due to mounting injuries, but made sporadic appearances throughout 2024, including a return to AAA for the first time in 14 years.