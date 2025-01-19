AEW Star Serpentico Discusses How Tony Khan Views Him

Despite suffering more losses than anyone in the history of the company, Serpentico has been a staple of AEW for many years. He has been featured on all of AEW's weekly shows, helped get over some of the company's biggest stars, and has even gone by different names to get himself more opportunities in the ring.

During a recent appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Serpentico was asked how he feels about being a star that the company can rely on at all times. His response was something Orange Cassidy told him about AEW's President Tony Khan.

"There is one time, this is many, many months ago, where Orange Cassidy pulled me aside and said, 'Hey, how does it feel?' I'm like, 'What does what feel?' 'How does it feel to know that Tony can go, "Hey, I need you for this," and you're the first person he thinks of and he just sends you out there because you know you're going to get it done or whatever?' I'm like, 'Oh, I never thought about it that way.' But, yeah, that makes me feel great, like, I enjoy my responsibility, I'm a big fan of doing stuff like that," he said.

Serpentico explained that his motto in life is "I'll figure it out," meaning that he will always say "yes" to something before trying to work out how to make everything go to plan. While he knows that mindset can be risky at times, Serpentico believes that throwing himself into the fire is not only a way for himself to improve as a performer, but figuring things out on the job is part of what wrestling is at its core.

