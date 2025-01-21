WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Names WWE Stars With Whom He Would've Liked To Work

Once John "Bradshaw" Layfield became a main event star in WWE, he had some of the highest profile matches of his career against the likes of The Undertaker, Eddie Guerrero, Shawn Michaels, and several others. On the "Something to Wrestle" podcast, JBL took a look at the current WWE roster and named some of the wrestlers he'd like to have faced if he were still actively competing.

"Short list — Cody Rhodes, no doubt about it, he's the guy, he's the face of the company, but also the size difference," JBL said, then explaining how having a size advantage over an opponent has always worked well in his matches. "That would be so fun, I think so much of Cody." Outside of "The American Nightmare," JBL also added that he would love to work with both Jacob Fatu and Dolph Ziggler. "I've never seen Dolph have a bad match, and I saw him have matches with Del Rio — my style and Del Rio's is similar, Del Rio is better than me, but the style's similar."

JBL also looked back at his clashes with Brock Lesnar and how he wished he could have worked a program with the "Beast Incarnate." "It just didn't work out, you know, when I had my run Brock was off winning a UFC Championship," he recalled. "He's so freaking talented, and he's safe because he's so freaking strong." JBL also explained that he enjoyed working with guys far bigger than him, and listed dream matches with Bruno Sammartino and Magnum T.A. as some of the guys he wishes he could have worked with.

