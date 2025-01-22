WWE's Karrion Kross Says There's Still A Lot Of Magic To Which Wrestling Fans Aren't Privy

WWE star Karrion Kross' presentation is somewhat of a callback to earlier eras where certain stars would have their character work be front-and-center of their presentation. However, today many online fans are privy to many of the secrets pro wrestling hid for decades, especially character work, and some are even critical of it.

But, according to Kross, there are still many secrets that pro wrestling fans have not discovered.

"Honestly, like, we're — I don't know, it's 2024 [at the time], there's a lot of behind-the-scenes in wrestling, so people have a pretty good idea of, like, what goes into the show," Kross said during an appearance on "The Chazz Palminteri Show." "There's still quite a lot of magic we don't let them in on, but I'm, like, not about convoluting what it is that people are watching."

Kross claimed that he never speaks to fans like they have no idea what's going on, but emphasized that regardless of what they think, there's still a lot of risk going into wrestling, and people still get hurt all the time. When asked about his persona, he explained that while he's done several iterations of "Karrion Kross" over the past decade, he described it as a "devil's advocate."

"He's kinda like the guy that's on your shoulder, feeding your ego, but trying to bring down your confidence — divide and conquer," he explained.

Kross noted how his character is deceptive and that he always aims to make his opponents weaker psychologically before anything else.

