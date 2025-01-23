JBL Calls John Cena's Match Against This Late WWE Star One Of The Best He's Ever Seen

The in-ring career of John Cena is in its last chapter right now with a retirement tour that is set to culminate in December 2025. Before the 16-time world champion officially hangs up his boots, though, John Bradshaw Layfield looks back on one of his most memorable matches, which took place at the 2007 WWE Royal Rumble. JBL himself had a front row seat to this match, as he served as one of the premium live event's commentators, specifically for "SmackDown"-related competition.

"It was with Umaga," JBL said on "Something To Wrestle." "I think it was in San Antonio, but I was not calling the match ... I remember, because I did this a lot during Cena's matches, when I wasn't calling them, I would take off my headset and just sit there and listen like a fan because I had the best seat in the house. I'm sitting there at ringside.

"That's when Umaga did the run across the three tables and the big splash and Cena moved," JBL continued." To this day, that was one of the greatest matches I've ever seen. I just remember watching that and thinking that was why I love professional wrestling. It was that good. It was just amazing to watch."

The match in reference pitted Cena, the WWE Champion representing "WWE Raw," against Umaga in a Last Match Standing match, hence the allowance of tables and foreign objects. Despite a valiant effort from Umaga, Cena emerged as the last competitor standing, and still the WWE Champion, after choking Umaga out with the ring rope.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.