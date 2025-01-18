WWE SmackDown 01/17/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Just when I thought the Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens storyline was starting to lose me a bit before their big ladder match, "SmackDown" pulled me right back in this week, starting with Owens and Rey Mysterio opening up the show. Owens being in his full delulu era (I'm kidding, the man knows exactly what he's doing, and it's excellent) and practically begging Mysterio to choose him if he wins the Royal Rumble, because Mysterio is his next dream match after "Stone Cold" was just gold. I was initially a bit confused when I saw the report that this match was happening, before I realized the show was in Mysterio's home town, but the set-up, and the match itself, were both great. The ending of Owens versus Mysterio led to the set up to a package pile driver, the move to took Rhodes out on a stretcher at last Saturday Night's Main Event, so of course Rhodes got involved and ran off Owens to protect the legend.

Another ongoing thing throughout the night when it came to these two "champions" was the fact Nick Aldis wanted them to sign an amended contract for their match. They were locked in a stalemate, however, with neither Rhodes nor Owens wanting to sign it until the other had. Aldis finally put his foot down after Rhodes got involved and prevented the piledriver – which I thought was just a bit strange, because I don't necessarily think Aldis would want Owens to take out a Hall of Famer, but, okay. Aldis told Rhodes that the pair would not just be signing the contract at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend, but also relinquishing both the belts to be suspended above the ring at the Rumble. And, my favorite part, that he wouldn't be the one moderating, but rather, the Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels would be stepping in, as the event is in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. It's been a minute since Michaels was on main roster television, and I will never not mark out for him, so this was exciting. I think it will also benefit SNME, which needed a little something extra, outside of a few matches being thrown together and put on the card. (Poor GUNTHER, but that's a story for another day.)

Owens really committing to the bit of being a champion and asking Mysterio to choose him for his WrestleMania match was the highlight of the night for me, as silly and small as it seems on such a long show. He plays the heel part so well and this opening was just so witty, I enjoyed it. And, since I don't think Owens is walking out of the Rumble with either championship, I'm glad he at least got his dream match against Mysterio on an episode of "SmackDown."

Written by Daisy Ruth