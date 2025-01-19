WWE's Chelsea Green: 'Triple H Makes Women Specifically Feel Absolutely Equal To Men

Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Vince McMahon have featured women wrestlers in different lights. Levesque has booked women's matches in main event spots and has allowed the performers shine with longer segments. McMahon booked shorter women's matches that were used for filler and were the first to be cut if needed. The inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green joined "The Sports Agents" and was asked about the change Levesque has instilled for the women of WWE.

"I come to work, I love my job, I feel safe, I feel supported. Triple H makes women specifically feel absolutely equal to men," Green commented. "We are out there main eventing WrestleManias now, something that unfortunately that previous era didn't get to experience but they set the table for us and now we're sitting at it. We're enjoying these amazing meals, and I couldn't be happier."

Green complimented The Bella Twins, Lita, Mickie James, and Stratus for paving the way for the current WWE women's roster. Women during their era often participated in Bra and Panties matches, bikini/swimsuit contests, costume and dance contests, and intimate encounters with McMahon. Green praised the women who had to endure those times and in no way takes it for granted.

"Well, I think you're kind of talking about a whole different group of eras coming together because if we're talking about Vince vs. Triple H, we're also talking about Attitude Era vs. now, we're talking about divas vs. women, we're talking about Trish Stratus vs. me. And I really think that, first of all we would not be here without that side of things. We in 2025 would not have the success that we have if it wasn't for that Attitude Era."

