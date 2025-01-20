Indie Wrestler Allie Katch Suffers Gruesome Injury At The People Vs. GCW Event

GCW made its long-awaited return to the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City for The People vs. GCW on January 19, but the event didn't get off to a great start as Allie Katch suffered a serious injury in the show's opening match. Katch was wrestling Effy to determine who would challenge Mance Warner for the GCW World Championship in the main event, but just a few minutes into the bout, she broke her leg following a Tope Suicida, forcing the match to be called off.

Katch's close friend Steph De Lander accompanied her to the hospital where she shared a GoFundMe page to help Katch pay for the surgery, which has already surpassed $30,000 in less than 24 hours with $1000 donations from the likes of Nic Nemeth, Matt Cardona, and Raj Dhesi, and further donations from stars around the industry, including Will Ospreay, Chelsea Green, and Liv Morgan. Since that initial post, Katch has undergone surgery, with De Lander sharing a picture of the x-ray that showcased the severity of the injury on X (formerly known as Twitter). Before she went into surgery, Katch thanked everyone for their overwhelming support.

"I feel the love and I am so grateful, it's the light in this very scary and uncertain time. Forever in debt to Steph for taking care of me and thank you to all who have reached out. I'll have more to say and update later but I am so tired and hangry yall!!!" Effy also gave Katch a shout out after he won the GCW World Championship in the main event.