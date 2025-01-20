PCO's Destruction Of TNA Digital Media Title At GCW Event Reportedly Wasn't Planned

January 19 saw two huge pay-per-views for TNA Wrestling and GCW. TNA hosted its Genesis event at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, while GCW returned to the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City for The People vs. GCW. Despite the events taking place miles apart from each other, there was one connection the two shows had: PCO.

The 57-year old walked into the GCW event as the TNA Digital Media Champion, and after winning the kick-off rumble match, he took a sledgehammer to the title, claimed that he was the reason for the biggest gate in TNA history, and sold more t-shirts than anyone in the company before being cut off. This was all very real and not part of the show, with PWInsider confirming that PCO is done with TNA after his deal expired at the end of 2024.

Many people have wondered what possessed the former ROH World Champion to go into business for himself, and while PWInsider reached out to PCO for answers, he has since taken to social media to explain his mindset going into the Hammerstein Ballroom. The TNA star essentially confirmed that the segment wasn't planned by retweeting stories explaining the matter.

PCO had been a member of the TNA roster since the beginning of 2022 after Ring of Honor went on hiatus at the end of 2021. It remains to be seen what his future plans are now that his TNA deal has reportedly come to an end.