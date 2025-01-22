WWE NXT Live Coverage 1/21 - Oba Femi Defends NXT Title Against Eddy Thorpe, North American Title On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on January 21, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!

Oba Femi will be putting the NXT Championship on the line against rival Eddy Thorpe after becoming the new titleholder at the "NXT" New Year's Evil special earlier this month. Not only was Thorpe involved in the January 7 match when he ensured that Trick Williams wouldn't retain his title in a Triple Threat Match, but Thorpe and Femi then met one another in a tense verbal confrontation during last week's edition of "NXT".

Another title will also be on the line tonight, as Ridge Holland looks to put an end to Tony D'Angelo's 106 day reign as North American Champion. After D'Angelo had become involved in the aforementioned verbal confrontation between Femi and Thorpe last week to make his intentions of coming for the NXT Championship known, Holland appeared to mock D'Angelo leading to a long brawl between the two throughout the rest of that same night.

Additionally, as announced on "WWE SmackDown" this past Friday, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson will be challenging Bianca Belair and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Legend and Jackson emerged victorious over Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn last week to secure their spot in tonight's match, and have previously challenged for the title a handful of times dating back to an August 5, 2022 "NXT" Live Event.

We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as The Family make their way out to the ring. Ridge Holland follows.