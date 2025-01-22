WWE NXT Live Coverage 1/21 - Oba Femi Defends NXT Title Against Eddy Thorpe, North American Title On The Line
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE NXT" on January 21, 2025, coming to you live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida!
Oba Femi will be putting the NXT Championship on the line against rival Eddy Thorpe after becoming the new titleholder at the "NXT" New Year's Evil special earlier this month. Not only was Thorpe involved in the January 7 match when he ensured that Trick Williams wouldn't retain his title in a Triple Threat Match, but Thorpe and Femi then met one another in a tense verbal confrontation during last week's edition of "NXT".
Another title will also be on the line tonight, as Ridge Holland looks to put an end to Tony D'Angelo's 106 day reign as North American Champion. After D'Angelo had become involved in the aforementioned verbal confrontation between Femi and Thorpe last week to make his intentions of coming for the NXT Championship known, Holland appeared to mock D'Angelo leading to a long brawl between the two throughout the rest of that same night.
Additionally, as announced on "WWE SmackDown" this past Friday, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson will be challenging Bianca Belair and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Legend and Jackson emerged victorious over Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn last week to secure their spot in tonight's match, and have previously challenged for the title a handful of times dating back to an August 5, 2022 "NXT" Live Event.
We are live! Vic Joseph and Booker T greet audiences at home as The Family make their way out to the ring. Ridge Holland follows.
Tony D'Angelo (w/ The Family) (c) vs. Ridge Holland for the North American Championship
The bell rings and the two lock up. D'Angelo delivers a hip toss to Holland, then wears him down with a submission hold and connects with a back body drop. Shawn Spears emerges at ringside and captures D'Angelo's attention. Holland tries taking advantage, but D'Angelo sees him coming and clotheslines him out of the ring.
Holland sends D'Angelo crashing into the ring post spine first, then sends him crashing into it a second time shoulder first and sends his arm bouncing off it. Holland then dumps D'Angelo back into the ring and trips him, but D'Angelo levels Holland with a right hand and sends him crashing into the mat with a belly-to-belly suplex. He lands a second suplex and pins Holland, but Holland kicks out.
D'Angelo and Holland exchange right hands with one another, but Holland lands a boot on D'Angelo and follows it up with a German suplex. D'Angelo responds with a spear to Holland, then level Spears on the apron with a right hand. Brooks Jensen and Niko Vance run down to the ring and begin brawling with The Family, opening the door for Izzi Dame to deliver a boot to Holland and D'Angelo to follow it up with a spinebuster for the win as security breaks apart the brawl on the outside.
Winner (and still): Tony D'Angelo
Hard refresh this page for updates — ctrl + F5 on Windows; Cmnd + shift + R on Mac