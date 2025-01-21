AEW's Tony Schiavone Offers Health Update On Wife Lois

On Tony Schiavone's "What Happened When?" podcast, the announcer addressed the rumors of his recent absence during January 8's "AEW Dynamite." Schiavone's co-host, Conrad Thompson, pointed out how some fans were theorizing that the veteran was actually suspended over a post he made on X, which Schiavone debunked.

According to a report from "Wrestling Observer Radio" just a day after the show in question, Schiavone wasn't on TV due to a "family emergency," which seems to have been an accurate report after all. Schiavone has since noted that his wife Lois was in the hospital for hip surgery, and provided an update. "She's actually moving quite well, now. But it's slow, it really is," Schiavone said.

The longtime voice of WCW was then asked how long his wife will likely take before fully recovering, to which he said she's currently not in a rehab program since doctors simply advise patients of hip replacements to walk to recover. "So, the recovery time — I guess — is based on how much you get out and move," he explained. "So, I don't know what the recovery time is, but as far as pain management is concerned, I'm thinking that the pain has been subsiding." However, Schiavone added that his wife has been improving in terms of the pain she feels to the point where she's reduced her meds, but when it comes to a full recovery, he still has no window.

