AEW's Jeff Jarrett Discusses How TNA Talent Abyss Would Have Done On WWE Run

In 2006, the TNA Wrestling contract of Abyss was nearing its expiration. As such, Abyss began discussions about potentially signing with WWE afterward, with then Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis seemingly promising him a main event push that included a program with The Undertaker. On a recent episode of the "My World" podcast, Abyss' former TNA colleague Jeff Jarrett recalled a previous conversation they shared about how he would have fared in WWE.

"I probably said it, maybe not as blunt, maybe I would have, but I would have said something to the effect of 'Abby, you're gonna go have a run with Undertaker, and you're probably gonna have a run with Kane. If all goes according well, which I have no reason to believe that you won't do fantastic business with both guys, then you're going to get a run with [John] Cena. Then it's going to be over, because they're not replacing Taker, Kane. Cena is irreplaceable, as is [Undertaker].'"

'"They've got monsters there, so I think you're gonna have a rocket attached to you,'" Jarrett continued. "'I have no idea where you'll land after that, so that's the gamble you're taking. The next two years are going to be a smashing success. I don't know where it goes from there.'"

Ultimately, Abyss chose to remain with TNA Wrestling as he felt that there was a chance of his possible WWE run being nothing of substance. Moreover, he believed TNA was in one of its hottest periods — something he wanted to continue being a part of. Though not in an in-ring capacity, Abyss, real name Chris Park, later joined WWE as a backstage producer in 2019.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "My World" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.