Paul Heyman Share's Vince McMahon Sr. Anecdote To Explain Mindset Backstage In WWE

Paul Heyman has been involved in the wrestling industry in the 1980s, beginning as a photographer and ringside assistant long before becoming a manager. Vince McMahon Sr. was still the owner of WWE while Heyman got his start in the business as a teenager. Speaking with ScreenRant, "The Wise Man" opened up about a mindset he learned working closely with McMahon Sr. that he still remembers today.

"I was 16 or 17 years old in the Madison Square Garden locker room. And he had a roll of quarters in his hand. And someone was complaining about something. And Vince said to this person, 'Then you should quit working for me and find somewhere to work that makes you happy. But I don't want you to be here if you're not happy.' And someone said to Vince senior, 'Are you happy?' And he said, 'You know, I hear people all the time say, I get up in the morning, and I have to go to work. I get up in the morning, and I say to myself, 'My god, I get to go to work!'"

Heyman shared that working in a creative environment is not taken for granted in WWE, and McMahon's mentality of "getting" to go to work, instead of "having" to, is the mindset in the company today. He also expressed that it's important for those within WWE to recognize the fortunate life they get to live and feel exhilarated to come to work.