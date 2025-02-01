Chris Masters Comments On The Possibility Of A WWE Return

Former WWE wrestler Chris Masters was last seen in the promotion back in 2011, which was his second run with WWE, and has since gone on to have successful tenures in several other promotions like TNA/Impact Wrestling, NWA, and indie promotions. The 42-year-old has now expressed his desire to someday return to WWE.

"I didn't think about it for a long time, and then about three or four years ago, like, I started seeing, obviously, a lot of my friends come back, and I started to really kinda yearn for it," Masters said during an interview with the "Rewind Recap Relive" podcast. "In my mind, I think about like, yeah, I might get a pop or, you know, like, it might be a kind of cool return."

Masters, though, explained why his plans may not come to fruition as he claimed that Triple H would likely be against the move as he might think that fans have since forgotten about "The Masterpiece."

"I look at the landscape right now and I don't know where that opportunity's gonna come from," Masters said. "It might not be in the cards, like, you know, it doesn't mean I'm going to walk away from wrestling."

The veteran then explained how working in wrestling is often a love-hate situation, describing how he loves the sport, but the industry doesn't love him back. Despite this, Masters claims he's fallen in love with wrestling again and his ability is better than ever.

