WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 1/31 - Women's United States Championship On The Line, Carmelo Hayes Faces Jimmy Uso

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on January 31, 2025, coming to you live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana!

Chelsea Green will be putting the Women's United States Championship on the line against Michin as tensions between the rivals, Green's Chief of Security Piper Niven, and Michin's ally B-Fab continue to mount. Not only did Michin previously unsuccessfully challenge Green for her title on the January 10 edition of "SmackDown", but she was also unable to defeat her to become the inaugural titleholder at the December 14 episode of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

After coming up short against Damian Priest last Friday, Carmelo Hayes looks to redeem himself tonight as he goes head-to-head with Jimmy Uso. Although Hayes and Uso previously squared off on the January 17 edition of "SmackDown", the encounter ultimately ended with neither man emerging as the victor due to interference at the hands of Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga.

Liv Morgan of Judgment Day will be colliding with one half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi. The two women encountered one another this past Monday on "Raw" when Morgan and her stablemate Raquel Rodriguez emerged victorious over Naomi and the other half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair.

WWE Tag Team Champions #DIY will be joining forces with Pretty Deadly to square off with Angel and Berto of Los Garza, and Motor City Machine Guns in an Eight Man Tag Team Match. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have employed the help of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson as Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin ready to challenge them for their title at WWE Royal Rumble tomorrow night.