CM Punk Explains What WWE's Royal Rumble Means To Him

CM Punk understandably has a love-hate relationship with the Royal Rumble match. He made a mark in the 2010 match with his Straight Edge Society "sermons," the 2014 contest ended up being his final WWE match for nearly a decade, and although it was his first televised match back in the company, Punk sustained a sidelining injury in the 2024 bout while finishing as the runner-up. While joining WWE's Jackie Redmond, Punk spoke about what the Royal Rumble means to him.

"I think about (the 2014 Royal Rumble) a lot. I'm actually nervous talking about it because we legitimately litigated this so it's (laughs) — yeah, so talking about it being back in the company ... at one point you weren't allowed to say the words 'CM Punk' in this company, I was 'he who shall not be named,' and I think that Royal Rumble was probably a big part of that. So, me being back for only a year now, everything's still kinda weird for me," Punk remarked.

Punk entered the 2014 Rumble as the #1 entrant, and almost went the distance, but was eliminated by Kane after Punk eliminated him early in the match. Punk was set to be in a program with Triple H for WrestleMania 30, but backstage at "WWE Raw" the night after the Rumble, Punk walked out of the building after a disagreement with Triple H and Vince McMahon. Redmond would then ask Punk about his injury in the 2024 Royal Rumble match, and if he would change anything. "If I had that magic wand I wouldn't waive it, not for myself. I think maybe for other people in other situations, but for me I think that's what this coming Royal Rumble represents to me: is I got a re-do, I got the chance to do it all over again, and that's how I look at it, that is my magic wand," Punk optimistically said.

